Jane F. Stuckwisch, 72, of Brownstown, passed away Sunday in her home. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Seymour. Born on March 14, 1944, in Washington, she was the daughter of Robert J. and Catherine Gardner Brothers, both of whom preceded her in death. She attended Washington Catholic High School and was a member of the class of 1962. On Nov. 4, 1989, she married Max Stuckwisch and he survives in Brownstown.

Survivors also include four daughters, Shannon Sellers (David) McGahren of Brentwood, Tennessee, Tricia Sellers Stuart (Darius Hurdle) of Seymour, Michelle Sellers (Kevin) Spence of Indianapolis, and Stephanie Sellers (Mark) Mazzon of Bessemer, Michigan; two stepsons, Jason (Suzi) Stuckwisch of Seymour, and Derick (Jami) Stuckwisch of Brownstown; two brothers, Robert Brothers of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Steve (Missy) Brothers of Washington; three sisters, Mary (Jim) Murphy of Washington, Beth (Bill) Babrick of Washington, and Rose Anne Sellers of Greenwood; and 15 grandchildren. Besides her parents, she is also preceded in death by one brother, Tony Brothers; one sister, Theresa Walker; one grandson, Sam McGahren; two brothers-in-law, Paul Sellers and Paul Walker; and one sister-in-law, Anita Brothers.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Seymour, with Rev. Dan Staublin officiating. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Spurgeon Funeral Home, Brownstown, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Thursday at the church. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Brownstown. Memorials may be given to Don and Dan Myers Cancer Center or Schneck Hospice. Online condolences may be given at www.spurgeonfh.com