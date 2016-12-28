Left of Center Driving Lead to OWI Arrest in Bicknell

Bicknell City Police arrested a Bicknell woman after pulling her over in the 800-block of West Third Street.

Officers found the car driven by 54 year-old Leslie Anderson allegedly left of center. Police pulled Anderson over, and found she was driving with a point two-two-four blood alcohol content– almost three times the legal driving limit.

Anderson is charged with operating while intoxicated. She was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.

Bicknell City Police arrested a Bicknell man at a State Street home yesterday on a single count of failure to appear.

Officers found 55 year-old Doug Harris wanted on the Knox Superior Court Two warrant. His original charge with for driving while suspended; the case was filed in August of this year.

Harris is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.