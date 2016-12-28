No More Deficit to Report; County May Actually Have Big Surplus

The reported two-million dollar deficit Knox County may be facing may have been greatly exaggerated. Reports have come in to us that in fact, Knox County may have a surplus of up to 800-thousand dollars.

Last week, reports came in that the County may have had to ask for two-million dollars to meet County obligations. However, we have received word now that the financial request will not be needed.

At this time, no formal request for any financial action has been made. Also, in a recent release, Knox County Council president Bob Lechner said at this time, no formal meeting between the Knox County Auditor’s office and any Council members has been set up.

County officials will continue to monitor the situation as needed.