Richard “Dick” Jeremiah Heshelman, 74, passed away Monday in his Plainville home surrounded by family. He was born in Greene County on May 24, 1942, to Herman and Delphi Heshelman. The youngest of 12 siblings, he was the last living Heshelman of his family. Dick married Sandra Lee Eskew on Oct. 1, 1960, and they had three children. He retired from Hoover Group in Washington in 1995.

Known by many in the community as “Papaw Dick,” he treated everyone like family, always willing to help when there was a need. He enjoyed playing cards and Yahtzee and spent most every afternoon sitting on the front porch, which was a gathering place for friends and family.

He was a member of the Plainville Christian Church and served as a board member on the Plainville Town Board. He was a 50-year member of the Eagles and also belonged to the Mason’s and VFW men’s auxiliary.

He is survived by his wife Sandra Heshelman; children Angie (Kevin) Shake, Tony (Sheila) Heshelman, and Mike (Leslie) Heshelman; grandchildren Emilee (Kent) Summers, Clayton Shake, Amanda (Rob) Bechtel, Nick Heshelman, Garrett Heshelman, Lane Heshelman, and Samantha Heshelman; great-grandchildren KennaDee and Aria Bechtel; brother-in-law Larry (Pam) Lagle; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by parents, Herman and Delphi Banks Heshelman; siblings Ruth McShea, Ethel Harris, Bernice (Short) Washington, Tad Heshelman, Ellen Fortener, George Heshelman, David Heshelman, Carlos Heshelman, Sue Wildman, Ross Heshelman, and Jim Heshelman.

The visitation will be at Ed Lee Mortuary in Washington Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a memorial service by the Eagles at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m., with a burial service at Sugarland Memory Gardens following.

