VPD Investigating Theft of Items from Truck

Vincennes City Police are looking into the theft of several items from a truck parked in the Rural King lot on North Sixth Street.

The theft was reported during the day yesterday. Police reported an unknown person entered into a Dodge Ram, and stole a brown wallet containing a debit card and other personal items, a cell phone, a lighter, and 110 dollars cash from a cigarette pack. The total value of the stolen cash and items is around 220 dollars.

Officers are still seeking suspects in the theft.

Vincennes City Police are checking a moped theft reported last night at Autumn Ridge Apartments.

Steve Fontilus told police someone took his black 2015 moped. The moped’s license plate is B-4-1-3-5-B.

The moped is still missing at this time. Anyone with information about its location should call the Vincennes City Police administration line at 812-882-1630.