Washington PD Arrest Man for Domestic Battery

Washington Police arrested a Washington man Tuesday for Domestic Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury.

43-year-old Brian Eckert is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security center.

Washington Police also arrested 22-year-old Shawn Hill of Vincennes Tuesday for Invasion of Privacy.

Hill is also being held without bond.

170 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Wednesday morning.