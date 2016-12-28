Washington Police arrested a Washington man Tuesday for Domestic Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury.
43-year-old Brian Eckert is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security center.
Washington Police also arrested 22-year-old Shawn Hill of Vincennes Tuesday for Invasion of Privacy.
Hill is also being held without bond.
170 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Wednesday morning.
Washington PD Arrest Man for Domestic Battery
