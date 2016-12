Two local school corporations are among 57 organizations statewide to be awarded 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program Grants by the

Indiana Department of Education.

The Washington Community School System received $150,000 while the Shakamak School Corporation in Greene County received over $137,000 for providing out-of-

school time enrichment programs to students.

Awards ranged from $75,000 to $325,000 and totaled nearly 10.3 million dollars.