Watermelon Drop Plans Continue

Plans continue to come in place for the New Year’s Eve Watermelon Drop in downtown Vincennes.

The event last year was the first of Indiana’s Bicentennial activities. John Frenz is helping organize this year’s Drop; he reminds everyone that this year’s event will be the last Bicentennial celebration…

Frenz explains a major drawing card is the uniqueness of the actual watermelon drop at midnight New Year’s Eve…

The event began in downtown Vincennes in 2008. Over the years, the Watermelon Drop has gained national–and international– attention.