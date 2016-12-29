Cannelburg Man Arrested in Daviess County on Drug Possession Charges

Indiana State Police arrested a Cannelburg man Wednesday on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Syringe.

42-year-old Lester Yoder was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington Police arrested 42-year-old Joanna Cox of Washington Wednesday for Battery.

Cox is being held without bond.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37-year-old Erin Dove of Elnora Wednesday on a warrant for a petition to revoke a suspended sentence and Possession of a Legend Drug.

Dove is being held without bond.

170 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Thursday morning.