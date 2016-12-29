Indiana State Police arrested a Cannelburg man Wednesday on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Syringe.
42-year-old Lester Yoder was released from the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond.
Washington Police arrested 42-year-old Joanna Cox of Washington Wednesday for Battery.
Cox is being held without bond.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37-year-old Erin Dove of Elnora Wednesday on a warrant for a petition to revoke a suspended sentence and Possession of a Legend Drug.
Dove is being held without bond.
170 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Thursday morning.
Cannelburg Man Arrested in Daviess County on Drug Possession Charges
