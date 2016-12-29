City Offices to Close for New Year’s Holiday

Vincennes City offices will be closed tomorrow and Monday to celebrate the New Year’s weekend.

Recycling for tomorrow will be taken today. Also, recycling will not be collected on Monday. Trash collection will NOT be affected by the New Year’s closing.

Finally, the City Collection Site will be closed today, tomorrow, and January second. The City Collection site will resume regular hours on January third.

In Washington, city offices and departments will close on Monday, January second. That day, there will be no trash pickup and the Washington city bus will not be in operation. Anyone with trash pickup on Monday are asked to have their trash ready for collection by seven a-m on Tuesday, January third.