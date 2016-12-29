Day One of McDonalds Tournament Begins Today at Alice Arena

On The Local Sports Scene For Today:

The Boy’s Mcdonald’s Holiday Hoops Hysteria Tournament Begins At Alice Arena. Game One At 3p Matches 4-3 Indpls. Howe Against 5-3 Eastern Greene. At 4;30,. 4-4 Guerin Catholic Takes On 1-6 Southridge. At 6p, It’s 4-2 Indpls Attucks Playing 2-6 North Knox. You Can Hear The Game On Wzdm92.1fm. Then At 7:30, 7-1 University Plays 3-5 Vincennes Lincoln. You Can Catch The Game On Wzdm 92.1fm. Play Will Continue Tomorrow With 8 Games On The Agenda.

Action Resumes At The Graber Post Tournament At North Daviess High School Today. In Consolation Action At 3p, Princeton Plays Rising Sun And Then At 4:30. 5-2 South Knox Plays 3-5 Clay City. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm. Then At 6p In Winner’s Bracket Semi Final Action, Brownstown Central Plays North Daviess Followed By Pike Central Against Barr-reeve. The Tournament Wraps Up Tomorrow.

Also In Boys Hoops Tonight, The Rivet Patriots Plays Host To Bloomfield. Rivet Is 4-4 While The Cardinals Are 4-3. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov.

In Girls Hoops Today, Play Begins In The Niehaus Tournament At The Vu P.e. Complex. At 10am, 5-6 Western Boone Plays 10-3 Rivet. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov. At 11:30, Eastern Pekin Plays Evansville Memorial, Then At 1, Its Evansville Mater Dei Against Lafayette Central Catholic And Then At 2;30 Providence Plays Whiteland. The Second Round Begins At 4p With The Tourney Wraping Up With Four Games On The Agenda For Tomorrow.

The 12-4 Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices Journey To Martinsville Take On The 10-4 Lady Artesians. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

The North Knox Lady Warriors Take Their 12-3 Record Down To Evansville This Afternoon To Play 1-12 Reitz. Jv Is At Noon Vincennes Time With Varsity Play At 1:30. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7 Fm.