GSH Designated as Lung Cancer Screening Location

Good Samaritan Hospital has been designated as a Lung Cancer Screening location by the American College of Radiology. The screening center designation is a voluntary program to spotlight facilities helping those at highest risk for lung cancer.

The Hospital is being praised for its lung cancer screenings, with follow-up care as needfed. Adults between 55 and 80 who have been actively smoking for the last 30 years, or those who smoked for 30 years and quit within the last 15 years, are encouraged to get the lung cancer screening.

Lung cancer is the number one leading cancer killer. Lung cancer takes more lives that breast, prostate, and colon cancer combined.