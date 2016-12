The Indiana Department of Transportation will focus on highway preservation as a big issue for next year.

INDOT spokesman Jason Tiller says a key focus for 2017 will be on changing intersections…

Other major projects include improvements to I-69, and continued design work on an I-69 bridge crossing the Ohio River into Kentucky. The bridge will help connect I-69 between the Evansville By-Pass and the Pennyrile Parkway at Henderson, Kentucky.