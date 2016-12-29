KC Library to Feature Book Bikes

The Knox County Public Library is working on a new program of “book bikes” to reach out to the community. The book bike concept is set to be featured at the coming Knox County Public Library Quiz Bowl in late February.

Library director Emily Bunyan says the book bike can be a major marketing tool for the Library…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2016/12/29054402/NEW0005_Emily-Bunyan-cut-1_oq...WI-FI_0-00-09.169.mp3

Bunyan also knows the book bike would be an easier way for the Library to get books to those who want them…