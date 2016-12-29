LHS Lady Alices Cage Bloomfield; Linton Fights to Final of Wabash Valley Classic

The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices Jumped Out To A 19-4 First Quarter Lead And Never Looked Back In Rolling To Their 12th Win Of The Season, A 63-30 Victory Over Visiting Bloomfield. Alison Hein Led The 12-4 Lady Alices With 16 Points. Abbi Haynes Tossed In 11 And Kacy Cramer Added 8. For 5-10 Bloomfield, Malea Toon Had 12 And Felicity Graf 11. The Lincoln Jv Won By A 65-9 Score As Paige Breece Had 13 And Haleigh Johnson And Alana Green Added 11 Apiece. Lincoln Is Right Back In Action Tonight As They Journey Up To Martinsville To Take On The 10-4 Lady Artesians. Jv Is At 6 With Varsity Play At 7:30. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

In Some Boys Basketball Play Yesterday, Loogootee Won Two Games At The Bismarck-henning Illinois Tournament. The Lions Beat Fisher, Illinois 56-52 And Downed The Host Team 44-38.

At The Wabash Valley Classic Tournament At Terre Haute South, Owen Valley Beat Rockville 67-51, Casey Beat South Vermillion 62-37, Robinson Downed Riverton Parke 74-35, Cloverdale Edged Marshall 75-74, Edgewood Defeated Shakamak 57-40, Terre Haute South Dropped West Vigo 68-50, Terre Haute North Beat Sullivan 66-59 And Linton Outlasted Northview In Overtime 60-53. That Tournament Wraps Up Today.