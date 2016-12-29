Norma S. Carr, 91, of Vincennes, passed away December 27, 2016, at the Golden Living Center in Petersburg, IN.

Norma had worked at Dutton Construction, and was a member of the Franklin Heights Christian Church.

Born February 13, 1925, in Knox County, IN, she was the daughter of William and Zella (Smith) Rayls. Her parents; her husband, Keith Carr, whom she wed August 5, 1944, and who passed away January 5, 1991; her sisters, Etheldred “Pill” Kleysteuber and Katherine Watjen; her brother, Marion “Bud” Rayls; and two infant siblings preceded her.

Surviving are her children, Myra Jo Creek and her husband, Rick, of Crawfordsville, IN, Randy Carr and his wife, Debra, of Lafayette, IN, Larry Carr and his wife, Diane, of Terre Haute, IN, and Jay Carr, and his wife, Melissa, of Vincennes; and several grandchildren and great – grandchildren.

Norma’s family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 – 12:00, at Goodwin Funeral Home. At 12:00 everyone is invited to join the family in a funeral procession to Memorial Park Cemetery, where a graveside service, conducted by Ron Barnes, will begin upon arrival.

