Paving Plans Continue for City of Vincennes

The City of Vincennes is planning to continue infrastructure work across Vincennes throughout 2017. The last major work happened in November and December; it was to repair part of Seventh Street from Main Street to College Avenue.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says some infrastructure work will happen even in the winter months…

Paving is planned for Seventh Street in the spring of this year, along with other projects across the city.

The City received an 800-thousand dollar matching grant to help with current infrastructure work. Mayor Yochum hopes to win a similar state matching grant for this year as well…