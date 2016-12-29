Ronald Terrill Hooker, 55, of Remington, formerly of Elnora, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Franciscan Health in Rensselaer, Indiana. He was born in Madison, Indiana on June 3, 1961 to Ronald Ray Hooker and Carolyn Lee (Mundt) Manyard. He married his loving wife, Michelle Renee (Meek) Hooker on November 17, 2007.

Ron was a US Army and US National Guard Veteran. He served as a Police Officer for 27 ½ years in Madison, Hanover and Elnora, Indiana. He was a volunteer firefighter for 33 years at several locations. He was a member of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Boy Scouts as Scoutmaster, Past Commander of Elnora American Legion Post #245 and later joined American Legion Post # 280 in Remington.

Survivors include: his wife, Michelle Hooker of Remington; four daughters, Sydney Davis of Madison, Ocie Hooker of Allendale, IL, Jessica Wilson of North Vernon and Kristina Harbison of Loogootee; four sons, Brandon Hooker of Indianapolis, Kyle Arney and Michelle Holz of Remington, Brandon Arney of Elnora and Aaron Arney of Remington; six grandchildren.

Ron was preceded in death by: his parents; a grandson, Michael Ray Hooker and a sister, Mary Eveleen Hooker.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Meng Family Funeral Home in Odon with Jeff Rockey officiating. Ron will be laid to rest in Elnora Fairview Cemetery with military graveside services.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, December 30 and from 9:00 AM until the hour of service at 11:00 AM on Saturday at the funeral home.

All arrangements have been entrusted to James W. Meng, Jr. and Meng Family Funeral Home in Odon. Online condolences may be sent to www.mengfuneralhome.com.