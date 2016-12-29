VPD Arrest Vincennes Man on Warrants

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight after he turned himself in on a set of warrants.

35 year-old James Bryant the Second is charged with warrants for both failure to appear and probation violation. He has three pending cases– two from Knox Superior Court Two, and one out of Franklin County. Bryant turned himself in at Vincennes City Police headquarters at 501 Busseron.

He is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Holland man following an incident reported at the Vincennes Huck’s on Hart Street.

Officers found 31 year-old Craig Johnson had been bothering several customers at the gas station. Police say he had been asking a ride from one of the customers unknown to him. Authorities finally found Johnson inside a car allegedly without the owner’s permission. Officers also claim he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Johnson is charged with public intoxication and criminal trespass. He was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.