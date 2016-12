WIN Energy Lineman Killed in Power Line Accident

A WIN Energy lineman died Wednesday afternoon while working on a fallen power line in Sullivan County.

Dead is 46-year-old Ray Lockhart of Linton.

Authorities say Lockhart was working on a power line that was supposed to be dead.

However, when he picked it up, he reportedly was electrocuted.

An autopsy is scheduled for today.

The accident resulted in a power outage in the area of County Road 1100 North near Farmersburg.