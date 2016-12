The city of Bicknell will apply for more funds to continue that city’s Blight Elimination efforts.

Bicknell Mayor Thomas Estabrook says the City will seek 230-thousand more dollars for the City beautification program. The funding would come from the Indiana Housing Community and Development Authority.

Estabrook says if awarded, the funding would allow the City of Bicknell to address another 12 properties. The City of Bicknell hopes to learn the application’s final status by the end of January.