Electronic Tolling Gets Underway on New Ohio River Bridges

Electronic tolling got underway early this morning on the new Ohio River bridges connecting Kentucky and Indiana.

RiverLink, the group overseeing tolling on the new bridges, says the all-electronic tolling system means there will be no stopping and no coin machines.

Toll rates will range from $2.00 to $12.00, depending on vehicle size and whether the driver has a RiverLink account and transponder.

Officials say drivers with transponders will pay the lowest toll rates.

Drivers without transponders will get bills in the mail and pay higher toll rates.

Cameras will capture the license plates of drivers without transponders and bills will be sent in the mail.