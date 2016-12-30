McDonald’s Holiday Hoops Boys’ Tournament

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices saw Indianapolis Unversity ride a 24-11 third quarter edge to defeated the Alices, 49 to 33. Grant Oexmann led the Alices with 12; he was the only Alice in double figures. Josh Alford had 22 to lead all scorers in the game.

University led 17-15 at half, before breaking the game open with the big third quarter advantage. They will face Indianapolis Attucks in the second semifinal; Lincoln takes on North Knox in the consolation semifinal.

Attucks used speed and athleticism to defeat the North Knox Warriors, 84 to 58. Caden Fields had 12 to lead the Warriors. Attucks took a ten point lead after one quarter and extended the lead throughout the rest of the game. Nike Sibande led with 22 for the Tigers.

In the first two quarterfinals of the day, it was Indianapolis Howe over Eastern Greene 68-53, with Guerin Catholic of Noblesville defeating Southridge 51-37. The semifinal with Howe versus Guerin Catholic means the semifinals will be an all-Indianapolis metro area affair. The other consolation game matches Eastern Greene versus Southridge.

The McDonalds Holiday Hoops Tournament at Alice Arena will resume at nine this morning, and continue through the day. The North Knox will take on Vincennes Lincoln at Noon at Alice Arena. You can hear that game on WZDM 92.1 and wzdm.com

Niehaus Classic Girls Basketball Tournament

It will be Vincennes Rivet against Evansville Mater Dei in the finals of the Niehaus Classic Girls Basketball Tournament. The lady Patriots got there by pounding Evansville Memorial 61-43. It was a big Night for Rivets Melanie Heinz who scored a season best 18 points. Grace Waggoner added 13 points and Maddie Halter 9. Rivet won it’s tournament opener…Beating Western Boone 39-31. The championship is set for 7:15 tonight at Vincennes University and you can hear it on 97.7fm…. WAOV.

SOUTH KNOX

South Knox Boys’ basketball team defeated Clay City in consolation round at the Graber Post Classic 31-19.

Brandon Fickling led the way for the Spartans with 13 and Gannon Bobe added 8 pts.

Spartans play Rising Sun today at 4:30.

In other games at the Graber Post, Princeton defeated Rising Sun 69 to 39, Brownstown Central downed North Daviess 61-51 and Barr-Reeve downed Pike Central 67-60

Rivet Boy’s Basketball

Bloomfield led wire to wire to beat Vincennes Rivet 49-38 in boys basketball action. Colton Mouzin led the Patriots with 13 points. Rivet falls to 3-6.