Heart Patients Warned of Possible Infection

Thousands of open-heart patients in Central Indiana are being warned about a risk of infection linked to a medical device used during the procedure.

The CDC announced earlier this year that the Stockert 3T heater-coolers may have been contaminated during manufacturing.

Patients who had heart surgery between 2012 and 2016 at IU Health, Franciscan Health, Community Health, and Roudebush VA Medical Center are being notified.

The hospitals tell the “Indianapolis Star,” there are no reported cases of patients contracting the infection.