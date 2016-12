Illinois motorists are reminded that fines for driving over railroad tracks while crossing gates are down will double January 1st.

Governor Bruce Rauner signed a law in July that increased the penalty for disregarding activated gates and warning lights from $250 to $500 the first time.

It doubles to $1,000 each time after that.

Operation Lifesaver reports up to 80 percent of train/car collisions occur at crossings with warning devices operating.