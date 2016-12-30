Linda S. Paige, 62, of Washington, IN, went to her Heavenly Home on December 26, 2016 at Daviess Community Hospital. She was born on February 5, 1954 to Edward and Pauline (Gomoliski) Lawson in Terre Haute, IN. She attended North High School in Terre Haute. She married Robert A. Paige Sr.. Linda was a homemaker and attended Bethany Christian Church. She took great pride in working with special needs patients at Catherine Hamilton in Terre Haute.

Linda is survived by her husband, Robert A. Paige Sr; sons Robert A. Paige Jr. (Kristen) and Christopher W. Paige (Jessica); daughter Jacki Stodghill (Greg); brother Larry Barr; sisters Beverly Butterfield, Vicki Tripp, Erline Zeller, Judy White, and Terrie Lloyd; 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Chuck Barr.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Gill Funeral Home at 2:00pm. Friends may call prior to the service from 1-2pm.