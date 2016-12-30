Mary K. Phillips, 95, of Vincennes, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 at BridgePointe Health Campus.

She was born Aug. 12, 1921 in Princeton to James A. and Clara (Watkins) Dunlap. She had lived in Vincennes since 1960. She was a member of the Bethany Presbyterian Church. She was a U.S Navy veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 25 in Princeton.

She is survived by her son, Jim Phillips of Bowling Green; her daughter, Dotty Phillips and her companion, Steve Free of Paoli; and a cousin, Bonnie Adams of Vincennes.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Henry A. Phillips in 2007.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. CST (11 a.m. EST) on Monday at the Colvin Funeral Home in Princeton, officiated by Pastor Ray Tromley. Burial will be in the Decker Cemetery near Patoka. Visitation will be 8 a.m. CST (9 a.m. EST) until the hour of services on Monday at the funeral home. Retired veterans will provide military service. Memorial contributions may be made to Decker Cemetery, c/o Ron Hudson, 1180 W. 440 N., Patoka, IN 47666, or Bethany Presbyterian Church, 702 N. Eighth St., Vincennes, IN 47591. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

