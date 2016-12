The Riley Fire Department Board of Directors has appointed Matt McCullough Fire Chief.

Current Fire Chief Jeff Fox announced plans in August to retire at the end of the year.

Fox served as a volunteer for 33 years and the last 26 of those as fire chief.

McCullough is a 12 year veteran of the department .. located in Vigo County.

He currently serves as a career member and Deputy Chief of Administration.

McCullough will assume his duties on January 1st.