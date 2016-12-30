Rosella “Tiny” Clauss, 95, of Vincennes, passed away at 10:35 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at Willow Manor Nursing Center.

She was born Aug. 22, 1921 in Vincennes, the daughter of Anthony and Dora Schlomer Clauss. She was a homemaker and caretaker of her parents and grandparents. She was a lifelong member of St. John Catholic Church.

She is survived by her nieces, Cindy Westfall and her husband, Bob of Vincennes, Peggy Lacy and her husband, Lloyd of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Karen Wright and her husband, Mike of Bloomington and Sharon Clauss of Raleigh, North Carolina; her great-nieces and great-nephews Steven Yochum and his wife, Cheryl of Vincennes, Beverly Watkins and her husband, Jeremy of Vincennes, Angie Welton, and her husband, Bob of Vincennes, Nicole Yochum of Denver, Richelle Brown and her husband, Travis of Bloomington, Todd Lacy and his wife, Laura of Philadelphia and Jessica Lacy of Colorado Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Dora Clauss; her sister, Anna Marie “Toots” Yochum; her brother, Clarence “Doc” Clauss; and a twin sister, Lillian Clauss.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday at the St. John Catholic Church with Father David Fleck officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mount Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of services on Monday at Duesterberg-Fredrick Funeral Home, 521 Vigo St.

