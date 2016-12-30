Stephen O. Padgett, 66, of Washington, passed away at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday in Washington.

He was born Feb. 3, 1950, in Washington, to James Edward and Fern Wilma (Summers) Padgett. He was a 1968 graduate of Washington Catholic High School. He was a member and past board member of the VFW Men’s Auxiliary. He had worked for Hinkle’s Cycle Center and retired from Hoefling Lawn and Cycle Sales. He loved fishing, motorcycles and four-wheelers, and was an avid Notre Dame and Atlanta Braves fan.

He is survived by his wife, Debra K. (Shake) Padgett, whom he married Nov. 23, 1968; one son, Stephen D. (Mary Ann) Padgett of Washington; one daughter, Sebrena Blevins of Washington; brother James E. “Butch” Padgett Jr. of Washington; sisters Carol L. (Richard) Suhre of Washington, and Jo Ann Sanders of Colorado; eight grandchildren, Stevie Joyce, Drew Williams, Brody Padgett, Brylee Padgett, Zachery Padgett, Braxton Blevins, Tanner Blevins and Tyriq Glenn; and three great-grandchildren, Kieran Cox, Kiaya Padgett and Zoe Joyce.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sharon Sturgeon.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ed Lee Mortuary, with Yvonne Evans officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery in Washington. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Ed Lee Mortuary.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 2532 Waterbridge Way, Evansville, IN 47710

