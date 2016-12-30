Vincennes Arrests (12/30/16)

Bicknell Police arrested two people overnight overnight on drug charges.

Police arrested 47 year old David Piatt of Hardinsburg, IN and 45 year old Janet Lehman of Evansville on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth and visiting a common nuisance. Lehman was also charged with Aggravated Battery on a Police Officer with a Deadly Weapon and Criminal Recklessness While Armed with a Deadly Weapon.

Piatt was booked into the Knox County Jail on five thousand dollars bond, while Lehman was booked on twenty-five thousand dollars bond.

—

Knox Count Sherriff’s Deputies arrested a Lowell, IN man overnight on multiple drug charges.

Deputies arrested 37 year old Eric Skinner on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a narcotic drug.

Skinner was booked into the Knox County Jail without bond.