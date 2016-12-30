Vincennes City Council Financial Approvals

The Vincennes City Council has approved an additional appropriation for a snowplow attachment. The attachment is for a City Street Department truck as part of the City’s snow removal program. the new attachment will cost just over 11-thousand, 200 dollars. Meyer Truck Equipment will provide the new attachment; the funds will come from the City’s Riverboat account.

Also, Council approved various transfers in the Animal Control and Street Department accounts. The transfers are part of a year-end cleanup for both departments.