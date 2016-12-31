Butler Bulldogs Forced to Go Home in Bus after Plane Malfunction

The Butler Bulldogs basketball team returned to Indianapolis by coach bus Friday after a plane scare.

The Bulldogs left from New York’s LaGuardia Airport Thursday night after losing to St. John’s.

Less than half an hour after takeoff, the plane lost cabin pressure.

Coach Chris Holtman told ESPN the plane started a rapid descent, falling from about 35-thousand feet to about ten-thousand feet in a matter of ten to 12 minutes.

The plane managed to land safely in Pittsburgh.

The team stayed at a local hotel before heading to Indianapolis by charter bus.