The Indiana Economic Development Corporation says job commitments announced throughout the state in 2016 have the highest average annual salary of any year since it was established in 2005.

In all, 227 companies detailed location or expansion plans this year that involve nearly $3.7 million in investment and 20,320 new jobs.

The 2016 totals are down from last year, when the IEDC said 323 companies pledged over 26,000 new jobs from investments totaling more than $4.7 billion.