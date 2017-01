Indiana State Police say a Jasper man died in a one-vehicle accident just before midnight Thursday on The Jasper-Dubois Road, about one-mile south of Dubois in Dubois County.

50-year-old Frederick Block was driving southbound when his car ran off a curve, went into a ditch, and struck an embankment.

Block was thrown through the windshield and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.