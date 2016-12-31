New Law Allows Illinois Police Officers to Adopt Their K9 Partners

Illinois Police Officers will be able to stay with their retiring K-9 partners under a new law taking effect in 2017.

Previously, when a police dog was put into retirement, it was treated like property that’s no longer needed.

Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz says the new law recognizes the special bond between an officer and his loyal sidekick, giving police first dibs in adopting the dog.

If the officer doesn’t want the dog, it could then be adopted by another department employee or by a no-kill shelter.