Watermelon Drop Recap

The City of Vincennes held its annual New Year’s celebration yesterday with the National Watermelon Drop. The drop saw 17 watermelons drop to the ground at the stroke of midnight to usher in 2017.

Rick Linneberg helped head up this year’s event. Linnenberg was glad to see this year’s event be the last Indiana Bicentennial event, just as the 2016 Drop was the first.

The National Watermelon Drop was named by cable news channel CNN as one of the top unusual events for New Year’s Eve. Linnenberg says the distinction is just the latest in a long line of honors the event has received over the years.

New Year’s Eve 2017 will mark the tenth anniversary of the National Watermelon Drop. Event organizers are thinking of ways to make a special celebration at the end of this year, as part of a welcoming in of 2018.