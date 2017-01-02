Knox County Arrests (1/2/17)

Bicknell Police arrested a Bicknell man yesterday on multiple charges.

Officers arrested 34 year old Nathan Mackey on charges of resisting law enforcement and intimidation.

Mackey was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5000 bond.

Bicknell Police arrested an Oden man yesterday on public intoxication charges.

Officers arrested 26 year old Arley Dixon on charges of public intoxication.

Dixon was booked into the Knox County Jail on $3000 bond.

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on burglary charges.

Officers arrested 33 year old Kevin Eads on charges of burglary of a dwelling.

Eads was booked into the Knox County Jail on $15,000 bond.

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes woman yesterday on theft charges.

Officers arrested 43 year old Angela Mangus on charges of theft.

Mangus was booked into the Knox County Jail on $4000 bond.

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday on trespassing charges.

Officers arrested 39 year old Richard Williams on charges of criminal trespass.

Williams was booked into the Knox County Jail on $4000 bond.

Bicknell Police arrested an Evansville man this morning on multiple charges.

Officers arrested 18 year old Gavin Hanks on charges of reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, as well as a felony OWI charges.

Hanks was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5000 bond.

Vincennes Police arrested a Washington woman yesterday morning on on a Daviess County warrant.

Officers arrested 25 year old Kendly Baptiste at Willie’s Pub after being called out on reports of a fight.

Baptiste is being held in the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday morning on failure to appear charges.

Officers arrested 25 year old Eli Thompson in the 200 block on Buntin Street on a failure to appear warrant.

Thompson was booked into the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes woman yesterday evening on multiple charges.

Officers arrested 46 year old Angela Albright at Walmart on charges of theft and forgery.

Albright was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5000 bond.

Vincennes Police arrested a Monroe City man yesterday evening on multiple charges.

Officers arrested 26 year old Brent Banta at the Autumn Ridge Apartments on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.

Banta was booked into the Knox County Jail on $4000 bond.