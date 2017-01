Mikesell’s Potato Chip Company is recalling some of its Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips were distributed in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan.

The product is marked with a sell by date of February 2nd, 2016 or February 16th, 2017 stamped on the upper right corner.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

Customers can return the chips for a full refund.