Monday Sports (1/2/17)

>>Colts Escape Jaguars

Andrew Luck hit Jack Doyle for the winning touchdown with nine seconds left as the Colts escaped the Jaguars, 24-20, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts fell into an early 17-point hole, but battled back to end the year with a win. Luck threw for 321 yards, two scores and an interception and Robert Turbin rushed for a score. Indy finishes the year at 8-and-8.

>>Colts’ Gore Reaches 1,000 Yards

At 33 years old, Colts running back Frank Gore is showing no signs of slowing down. Gore rushed for 62 yards in Sunday’s win over Jacksonville to finish the year with 1,025 yards. He’s the oldest running back to clear 1,000 yards since John Riggins did so at age 35 in 1984. Gore is also the first Colts rusher to gain 1,000 since Joseph Addai << uh-DY >> in 2007. It’s the ninth time in his 12-year career that Gore has reached the mark. He has 13,065 rushing yards in his career, good for eighth all-time.

>>Colts’ Mathis Retires

Colts linebacker Robert Mathis is officially retired. Yesterday’s game served as the finale for Mathis, who announced his retirement Friday after 14 seasons in the NFL. Mathis said he was happy to retire healthy.

The 35-year-old spent his entire career in Indianapolis, and is 18th all-time in the NFL with 122 career sacks. Mathis was a fifth-round pick by Indy back in 2003 and won a Super Bowl plus made five Pro Bowls in his career.

>>Pacers Cruise Past Magic

Myles Turner scored 23 with 12 rebounds as the Pacers topped the Magic 117-104 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Paul George added 19 points for Indianapolis in its second straight win. Indy improved to 17-and-18 overall but an impressive 13-and-5 at home. The Pacers visit the Pistons tomorrow night.

>>College Hoops Roundup

In college hoops action this past weekend, Indiana fell to Louisville, 77-62. Butler drilled Providence, 78-61. Purdue fell to Minnesota, 91-82 in overtime. Notre Dame topped Pittsburgh, 78-77, in overtime. All schools have tonight off.

>>Report: Notre Dame Finds Offensive Coordinator

Brian Kelly has found a new offensive coordinator in the Mid-South. Multiple sources report that Notre Dame is expected to hire Memphis offensive coordinator Chip Long. He joined the Tigers’ staff this season and they averaged 38.8 points per game, 16th-best in the country. Long will replace offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, who took the head coaching job Western Kentucky. The Irish went 4-and-8 this season, the first non-winning record in Kelly’s seven years at the helm.