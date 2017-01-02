Repairs Coming for US 41 Crossing in Evansville

The Indiana Department of Transportation says motorists will encounter lane closures beginning this week on U.S. 41 in Evansville due to the repair of a railroad crossing.

The repair will take place in two phases.

The first phase is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Crews will repair the northbound lanes of the crossing between State Road 66 and State Road 57 near Yokel Road.

Crossovers near Lynch Road and St. George Road will be used to temporarily route traffic into the southbound lanes.

This phase is expected to take less than a week to complete, depending on the weather and should open to normal traffic flow the following weekend.

Meanwhile, the second phase of work will begin Tuesday January 10th.

Crews will close the southbound lanes and use the crossovers to temporarily route traffic into the northbound lanes.

That phase is also expected to take less than a week, weather permitting.

During both phases of the repair, lanes will be closed around the clock.