VFD New Year’s Ball Fundraiser

Vincennes’ public service agencies joined together on New Year’s Eve to raise funds for City fireman Scott Haygood. Haygood is suffering from cancer; the fund-raiser will help Haygood meet his medical expenses. The support came with a New Year’s Eve Ball at the Highland Woods Community Center in Vincennes.

During the event, Vincennes Fireman Justin Lowe said the amount raised for Haygood has reached five figures.

Many police and fire personnel from other departments supported the New Year’s Eve fund-raiser. Lowe praised them for supporting a fellow public servant.

Private donations for Scott Haygood are still being accepted. More information is available by calling the Vincennes City Fire Department at 812-882-2600.