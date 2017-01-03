A Bridgeport, Illinois man was transferred to Knox County Jail to face a check fraud charge filed in 2012.
34 year-old Michael Bryan was arrested in Monroe County, and brought back to Knox County to face the single count of check fraud. The case was filed in September of 2012 in Knox Superior Court Two.
Bryan was booked into the Knox County Jail.
2012 Check Fraud Warrant Served to Bridgeport Man
