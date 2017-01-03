Authorities Seeking Clues in 1981 Murder in Sullivan County

Investigators with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana State Police continue efforts to make an arrest in the 1981 murder of 51-year-old Jeanette Benson of Farmersburg.

Benson was killed January 2nd, 1981 after returning home from a Terre Haute shopping trip to find an intruder in her home.

Archive newspaper articles from the time made no mention of the detailed description of the suspect or the “robin egg blue” four door, possibly a Plymouth Valiant, seen at the home.

One neighbor also observed, a person who investigators believe could be the killer.

He was described as a tall, thin, male possibly in his 20’s – at the time.

He was wearing a vest, was seen exiting the blue four door and knocking on the Benson’s front door.

The suspect would now be in his 50’s.

Investigators and the Benson family are hopeful that sharing the information may spark someone’s memory.