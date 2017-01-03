Beth Ann Martin-Orman, 52, of Linton, departed this life and entered the gates of heaven Sunday, with family by her side. She was born in Linton on Sept. 3, 1964, the daughter of Franklin D. Strauser and Sonja (Inman) Hayes. Beth married Patrick Scott Orman on Dec. 14, 2014.

Beth held an associate’s degree in business administration and management and worked for NSWC Crane Naval Base as an administrative/technical specialist. She was a member of the Antioch Christian Church in Washington, and Federally Employed Women. In her leisure time, Beth enjoyed cooking, catering, bicycling, camping and, most of all, spending time with family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and caring friend to all with whom she became acquainted.

Survivors include her husband, Scott Orman; mother and stepfather, Sonja and Warren Hayes; two sons, Robert Michael Martin of Bloomfield and Douglas Taylor (Jamie) Martin of Linton; grandchildren Adilyn and Jaxyn Martin of Bloomfield and Cole Martin of Linton; paternal grandmother Julia Corene (Holtsclaw) Huffman of Bloomington; a sister, Lyn May of Montgomery; two brothers, Joe (Christy) Strauser of Bedford, and Nic (Elizabeth) Strauser of Fort Wayne; her stepmother, Becky Strauser; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Beth was preceded in death by her father, Franklin D. Strauser, on Nov. 27, 2016.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel in Linton, with Mike Chapman officiating. Beth will be laid to rest in the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield, beside her father.

Family and friends may call from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health in Beth’s name. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

All arrangements have been entrusted to James W. Meng Jr. and the Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel in Linton. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonpoindexter.com.