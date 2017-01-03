Conservation Officer Re-Assigned to Sullivan County

A Vincennes native who has served as an Indiana Conservation Officer in Posey County since June of 2015 has been transferred to Sullivan County.

Officer Dustin Cary requested the transfer from District 7 to District 5 to be closer to his childhood home.

In addition to his law enforcement duties, Officer Cary specializes as a Venomous Reptile Handler and is currently undergoing training to become a Side Scan Sonar Specialist.