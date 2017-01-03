Daviess Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Washington Man on Drunk Driving Charge

sheriff's vehicle 2

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington man early this morning for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.
24-year-old Jean Amazan is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department also arrested 22-year-old Brody Padgett of Washington Monday on a warrant for Battery Against a Public Safety officer, Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury, and Disorderly Conduct.
Padgett was released from jail on $2,500 bond.
167 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Tuesday morning.

