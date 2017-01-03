Estelyn Faye Eversoll (Susie) passed away Saturday to join her husband in heaven.

Estelyn was born in the Massey community near Winslow on Aug. 19, 1924. She was the daughter of Austin and Myrtle Hume and was the oldest of nine children.

She is survived by her brothers, Donald (Shirley), Dewayne (Wanda), Lester (Mary), Lindel, Richard (Becky); and her uncle Ernest (Marilee) Hume.

Those preceding her in death are her brothers, Kenneth and Jerry, and her sister, Evelyn. She is survived by 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Estelyn married Walter Eversoll on June 11, 1941, and raised four children, Adrian (Linda), Gary (Peggy), Dennis (Annette), and Twyla (Dave) Flint, on a dairy farm in Petersburg.

After the children were raised, Estelyn continued her education at Oakland City College, graduating magna cum laude with a degree in art education.

After teaching at Otwell Elementary School, Estelyn continued her love of art, sharing her passion with family and friends. She also exhibited her work multiple times at The Dunn Gallery in Oakland City University.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Petersburg. Celebration of Life service will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Petersburg First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in remembrance to St. Vincent de Paul in Jasper.