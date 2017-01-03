Evansville Man Arrested on Knox County Drug Charges

An Evansville man is in Knox County Jail to face drug charges filed in August in Knox Superior Court One.

20 year-old Jacob Coulson is charged with meth dealing over ten grams, possession of precursors, and visiting a common nuisance. The charges were filed against Coulson in Knox Circuit Court. Coulson was arrested in Vanderburgh County, and brought back to Knox County to face the charges.

Coulson is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.