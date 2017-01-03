Greene County Tournament Action Starts Tonight; SK Takes on Princeton

There Is Boys High School Basketball Action On Tap For Tonight:

The Vincennes Rivet Patriots begin Play In The Greene County Invitational At White River Valley High School. The 3-6 Patriots Will Play 5-3 Bloomfield At 6p. The Two Team Met Just Last Thursday With Bloomfield Winning 49-38. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov. The Other Game At The Greene County Tournament Will Match Linton Against North Central. Tonight’s Winners Play Each Other In Semi Final Action Friday Night At 6. Tonight’s Losers Will Play Each Other In A Consolation Bracket Game On Thursday Night At 6p. The Tournament Runs Thru Saturday.

The South Knox Spartans Are Also In Action Tonight As They Travel To Princeton To Take On The Tigers. The Spartans Are 7-2 While Princeton Is 4-6. Jv Is At 6:30 With Varsity Play At 8 Vincennes Time. You Can Hear The Game On Wuzr 105.7fm.

Laso In Boys Hoops Tonight, Boonville Is At Evansville Harrison, Evansville North Visits North Posey, Lawrenceville Visits Hutsonville, Red Hill Hosts Casey, And Mount Carmel Plays At Evansville Central .

In Some Girls High School Hoops Around The Area, Washington Catholic Is At Medora, Wood Memorial Visits Springs Valley, Barr Reeve Is At Jasper, Sullivan Visits Robinson, Illinois, Dugger Goes To Eminence, Tecumseh Plays At Boonville, Mount Vernon Visits Evansville Memorial.

In Jr. High Sports,

The Clark Sixth Grade Boys Host Sullivan At 6p